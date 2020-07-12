Sports fans are often fanatics. Be it a toddler emulating his favourite stars while celebrating a goal or a middle-aged person throwing his fists in the air to celebrate or perhaps an old-man clapping and enjoying the occasion, sports lovers often transcend into a new bubble when watching their favourite team play and win. Take for instance a small kid watching his favourite team score a magnificent goal against derby rivals, his joy will know no bounds. A similar video of a young kid celebrating a goal is winning hearts on the internet. Chinese Boy Juggles Football While Rope-Skipping Blindfoldedly, His Incredible Talent Receives Praises From Netizens (Watch Video).

This video, from a Rangers vs Celtic match in 2018, shows a small child watching the game sitting on a chair with the television in front of him. The kid initially claps to cheer his team before jumping off the chair and breaking into a celebratory run after they score. The heartwarming moment has won over the internet and garnered over 2000 likes as well as over 300 shares. Many have also commented on the video praising the kid’s enthusiasm and also thanking him for putting a bright smile on their face.

'This will Bring You Great Joy!'

This is guaranteed to bring you some joy pic.twitter.com/QpJd7YLxUN — Giles Paley-Phillips (@eliistender10) July 10, 2020

In the video, the kid watching the game and cheering his team sitting on a chair. He spurs his team continue attacking and then when they score, he himself breaks into a celebratory run and exclaims ‘goal!!’ The video is currently viral on the internet and people cannot stop themselves from reacting to this wonderful video of a child and his love for the game.

The video is from a Rangers FC vs Celtic match in 2018 Scottish Premiership. Ragers FC won that Old Firm clash 1-0 thanks to a brilliant goal from Ryan Jack (who can be seen celebrating on the television). Jack’s 30th-minute strike was enough for Rangers to clinch their first win over league rivals in two years. Watch the goal video here.

Ryan Jack Lifts the Roof With a Goal

Steven Gerrard (current coach) was the manager of Rangers while his former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers (currently at Leicester City) coached Celtic FC then. This 1-0 win also halted Celtic’s 13-match unbeaten run in Old Firm Games. The young kid in the video is certainly a Rangers FC fan and given what the club was going through then, it was no surprise that both the kid and the players were overjoyed with the goal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 12, 2020 11:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).