Neymar Jr hasn't had his best of times lately. After elimination from the FIFA World Cup 2022 with team Brazil in the Quarterfinals, he received a big setback when he got injured while playing for PSG in the Ligue 1 and the injury in the ankle forced him to miss the rest of the season. He has also been suffering from some of personal life problems. He publicly confessed cheating his girlfriend and also his father got arrested due to 'banned environmental crime'. Amidst such a turmoil, a certain development has been reported which will definitely restore some of his faith in him being successful as a footballer and being able to influence people's lives. Neymar Jr's Father Arrested For 'Banned Environmental Crime' in Brazilian Footballer's Mansion in Mangaratiba.

A dedicated Brazilian fan has decided to leave his entire fortune to Neymar, believing that Neymar is a deserving individual who resonates with his own life experiences and values. The fan, who kept his identity anonymous, revealed that he feels a strong connection with Neymar, which compelled him to formally include the striker's name in his will. He also admitted his admiration for the heritage and legacy of the Brazil Football Team.

In an interview with the local media outlet Metropoles, he stated, "I like Neymar, I identify with him a lot. I also suffer from defamation, and I am very family-oriented. The relationship he has with his father reminds me of my own with my late father." ‘I Made Mistake’ PSG Star Neymar Jr Issues Public Apology for Having Cheated on His Pregnant Girlfriend Bruna Biancardi.

The 30-year-old fan has a declining health and he had no suitable heirs to whom he could pass his belongings. Fearing that the government or estranged relatives might claim his assets, he saw this unusual act as a way to ensure that his possessions would go to someone he admired. While he had previously attempted to give his assets directly to Neymar, he encountered obstacles, leading him to pursue the legal route of a formal will. The document was duly signed by a notary's office in Porto Alegre.

