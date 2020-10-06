Mumbai, October 6: The Mahindra Group marked its 75th anniversary by celebrating and igniting the challenger spirit of every Indian to ‘Rise’ and become victorious in these challenging times through its latest digital ad. The video titled 'Mahindra #RiseUp Challenge' follows the journey of three individuals amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The video takes us through the life of a doctor, who shows exemplary courage and devotes himself to the call of the duty to be with others and help fight the coronavirus together, while himself being far from his own family and loves ones. The second important character is a taxi driver who loses his daily earnings and takes up an alternate job to come out stronger from financial troubles. Anand Mahindra Wants to Gift Mahindra KUV 100 NXT Car to Mysuru Man Who Took His Mother on an India Tour on Scooter.

Mahindra #RiseUp Challenge, Watch Ad:

The ad also follows the journey of a COVID-19 survivor who gets back on her feet and fights her illness to set out on a new career path. Along with the gripping storyline, the music is extremely peppy and keeps the audience hooked on till the end. The music has been composed & Produced by Clinton Cerejo & Bianca Gomes (Shor Police).

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary, Mahindra also released another video celebrating the rich legacy of the brand. "Legacy is not made by a company but by the people who work in it, " says the company. Anand Mahindra to be Awarded Padma Bhushan 2020 For Excellence in Field of 'Trade and Industry'.

Sang Badte Hum, Watch video

As we celebrate our 75th anniversary, we cherish our glorious journey filled with innovative thinking, transformational shifts and the people who together built every milestone of Mahindra.#75YearsOfMahindra Watch Now!https://t.co/kJob8lkUWl — Mahindra Group (@MahindraRise) October 5, 2020

The objective of the campaign is to spread a ray of hope amid the gloom that has engulfed everywhere as we fight the pandemic. While millennials will be the key drivers of the message, the campaign aims to reach a wider target group through social media. The new campaign thus celebrates hope and optimism which will help them to overcome even the insurmountable adversities.

