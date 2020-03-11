Man Turned Into Hand Sanitiser Dispenser Stand! Saudi Aramco Criticised for Humiliating Migrant Worker During Deadly Coronavirus Outbreak

Man Turned Into Hand Sanitiser Dispenser Stand (Photo Credits: @amalk4/ Twitter)

The coronavirus panic is increasing each day. Ever since its outbreak last year in Wuhan, the situation has become worrisome with COVID-19 targeting people globally. To prevent everyone from getting infected, companies and governments are adopting as many measures they can. A few corporates have even put work from home in a place so that the employees do not have to travel in this gruesome situation. Amid all these measures, a Saudi Arabian company made a migrant worker act as a human hand sanitiser dispenser. The oil company, Saudi Aramco, was significantly criticised for humiliating the worker, during the deadly coronavirus outbreak. Seattle Woman Claiming to Be Coronavirus Patient Talks About Her Symptoms, Immune System and Experience After Contracting COVID-19, Facebook Post Goes Viral.

Twitter user @HishamFageeh first uploaded the pictures of the man on Twitter. The worker is seen wearing a face mask and dressed up as a large hand sanitiser dispenser with a real one attached in front of him. In the pictures, the man can be seen standing in front of an elevator, while in another pic, another man, presumably an Aramco employee, uses the hand sanitiser. More pictures of the worker in hand sanitiser dispenser emerged showing the company’s employees using the real hand sanitiser. Coronavirus Conference Cancelled Due to Coronavirus! Council on Foreign Relations Calls Off COVID-19 Themed Event in New York.

Here's the Tweet:

View More Pics:

It is not clear if the man is Asian, but the viral tweets claim him to be a foreign worker. Netizens were not impressed with Saudi Aramco, as they called out the company for allegedly humiliating the worker. People on social media dubbed the act degrading, racist and modern-day slavery.

Netizens Criticised the Company

This is inhumane. — Eliot Waugh's Stan Account ✨ (@digitalkai) March 10, 2020

It Isn't Funny!

in no way is this appropriate or funny the dude clearly looks so done my god — mana (@shamerwa) March 10, 2020

Can't Ignore!

man the humiliation in his eyes is just shattering https://t.co/TYqYVLXs9I — خ (@hannxbaI) March 10, 2020

They Call it 'Modern Day Slavery'

modern day slavery — ZEZIMA (@bittersweet) March 10, 2020

After the pictures went viral, the company issued a statement reporting that the act was done to impart information to be health-conscious amid the COVID-19 outbreak. They reportedly stopped this act and has even taken measures to prevent it from happening again in future. Meanwhile, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 115,000 people with the death reaching above 4,200 with countries around the world grappling with challenges of containing the pandemic.