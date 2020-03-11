Coronavirus Conference Cancelled Due to Coronavirus! Council on Foreign Relations Calls Off COVID-19 Themed Event in New York

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

A lot is happening across the world, ever since the outbreak of coronavirus last year in Wuhan. The number of cases has been increasing globally that has led people to panic over the COVID-19. In a bid to discuss the spread of the virus, a US non-profit think tank, Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) was supposed to hold a COVID-themed conference. However, it got cancelled due to the rising concerns over coronavirus. The recent cancellation of the conference meeting describes the intensity of the coronavirus fear. According to reports, CFR has also cancelled other-in-person conferences that were scheduled from March 11 to April 3, including roundtables in New York and Washington and national events around the United States of America. Women Fight Over Toilet Paper Amid Coronavirus Panic Buying in Australia.

The conference titled “Doing Business Under Coronavirus,” was scheduled to be held on March 13, 2020. Bloomberg reported that CRF’s conferences are joining a long list of other cancelled or postponed gatherings. The annual New York auto show has also been cancelled and rescheduled in August, from August 28 to September 6, 2020. New York City mayor, Bill de Blasio has also reportedly urged people to work from home to prevent public transportation and hence the spread of the virus. The number of cases in New York has more than 150 cases and is the 2nd most impacted state in the US next to Washington. Hand Sanitizer vs Hand Washing, Which Is a Better Option to Protect Against COVID-19?

COVID-19 panic has gripped people across the globe. The World Health Organisation (WHO) is holding regular media briefing to update the public on the coronavirus outbreak. The worldwide number of infections has surpassed 100,000.