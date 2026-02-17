Miss Universe 2025 Fátima Bosch Collapses During Ecuador Festival Parade; Official Health Update After Viral Video Sparks Concern (Watch Video)

Miss Universe Fátima Bosch is reportedly in good health after a medical scare during a public appearance at the Fruit and Flower Festival in Ambato on Sunday. The 2025 titleholder, who represented Mexico, startled spectators when she collapsed while waving to crowds from a moving parade float. Did India's Manika Vishwakarma Win Miss Universe 2025 Title? Fake News Circulated Online With Old Video of Miss Universe 2021 Winner Harnaaz Sandhu.

Miss Universe 2025 Fátima Bosch Collapsed - Watch Video

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Fátima Bosch Collapses During Festival Parade

The episode occurred on February 15 as Bosch was participating in the festival's main parade. Footage captured by onlookers shows the pageant queen, dressed in a mint-coloured gown, attempting to steady herself by reaching for a railing before dropping to her knees. The crowd’s audible gasps were met with a swift response from local personnel. A woman was seen climbing onto the floral-themed float to assist Bosch, who remained conscious throughout the ordeal. After being evaluated by on-site medical teams, Bosch was safely escorted from the venue.

Official Statement on Health

The Miss Universe Organisation addressed the incident shortly after, attributing the collapse to physical exhaustion and the elements. Miguel Ángel Martínez, the organization’s Head of Communications, confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE that Bosch "experienced a brief episode of light-headedness after several hours of outdoor participation." “As a precaution, she was immediately assisted by her team and local medical personnel on site,” the statement read. “She remained conscious, was evaluated promptly, and recovered quickly. Out of an abundance of care, her schedule was adjusted to allow for appropriate rest and hydration.” Martínez emphasised that the organization is working closely with local organizers throughout Bosch’s current world tour to ensure her safety and well-being remain the "highest priority." Miss Universe 2025: A Brand New Miss Universe Era Dawns, and the Crown Rests on the Head of the Jewel of Mexico – Fátima Bosch.

Miss Universe Fátima Bosch’s Crowning

Bosch was crowned Miss Universe in Bangkok on November 21, 2025, but her journey to the title was marked by controversy. During a pre-pageant event in Thailand, pageant executive Nawat Itsaragrisil publicly criticised her for allegedly failing to promote the host country on social media. Bosch denied the allegations at the time, and the incident eventually led to several contestants walking out in solidarity with her. When later asked about the viral confrontation on CNN's The Lead with Jake Tapper, Bosch maintained a professional stance, stating she was so focused on the competition that she "didn't have the time to see what happened."

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2026 11:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).