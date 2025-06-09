As Monday begins again, most people might think about when the week will end. Is that right? Well, It is entirely true that Monday often comes with so much pressure, with so many new challenges, and also a whole long to-do list that you need to complete, but waiting before you begin your day starting it while reading some inspiring and thoughtful quotes can instantly and easily uplift your spirit, mood. It will also help in setting a strong tone for the days ahead. So here we have curated many Monday motivational quotes for you that you can share with your friends, family, and close ones. Funny Monday Memes for WhatsApp Status, Captions and Images: Monday Motivation Quotes and Hilarious Work Jokes To Help You Pretend You’re Fine.

Reading motivational quotes on Monday is not just words. They are the most powerful reminder for you, which comes with the lesson that every new week brings so many new opportunities in your life, with so many lessons and gives you so many chances to grow. Not only that, but these quotes will also push you to leave behind all the laziness of your weekend, reignite your goals, and walk into the week with confidence, energy, and clarity. #MondayMotivation: Inspiring Quotes, Motivational Messages to Energize You For the Coming Week!

Monday Motivational Quotes

"Monday Is for People With a Mission." Cristina Imre

"Okay, It’s Monday, but Who Said Mondays Have To Suck? Be a Rebel and Have a Great Day Anyway." Kimberly Jiménez

"Mondays Are the Start of the Work Week, Which Offer New Beginnings 52 Times a Year!" David Dwek

"You Are in Control. Never Allow Your Monday To Be Manic." Andrea L’Artiste

"Your Monday Morning Thoughts Set the Tone for Your Whole Week. See Yourself Getting Stronger, and Living a Fulfilling, Happier and Healthier Life." Germany Kent

"So. Monday. We Meet Again. We Will Never Be Friends — but Maybe We Can Move Past Our Mutual Enmity Toward a More-Positive Partnership." Julio Alexi Genao

"This Is Your Monday Morning Reminder That You Can Handle Whatever This Week Throws at You." Unknown

"May Your Coffee Be Strong and Your Mondays Be Short." Unknown

"It’s Monday. Get a New Perspective. Whatever Obstacle You’re Facing — It’s Not Permanent." Unknown

"I Really Need a Day In Between Sunday and Monday." Unknown

Are you reading Monday motivational quotes among the best ways to kick-start your week with a fresh and positive mindset? If not, then you can check some of the quotes that are given above in the article.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2025 11:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).