Mondays - they are hated, they are sometimes appreciated, but they most definitely do arrive. While some people try to enter the week with a positive outlook and their #MondayMotivation posts, most find comfort in humour in the despair that Mondays spread. The distaste for Monday is well known in everything from everyday conversations to Bollywood songs ("Khooni Monday" in Go Goa Gone) and is thereby also filled across social media. And the best way to begin this new week is by spreading the laughter forward with some funny WhatsApp status for Mondays. #MondayMotivation: Inspiring Quotes, Motivational Messages to Energise You For the Coming Week!

While the concept of hating on a day, in itself, can be questioned by many practical people, the emotional impacts of this practice bring millions together. Whether you love your job or not, the threat of Monday and going back to the routine of 9-5 is heavily present on Sunday itself. It is these shared experiences that make the prospect of entering a hectic work week a little better. Monday Morning Funny Memes, Witty Jokes, Puns and Hilarious Images to Ease The Pain of The Tedious Workday!

Whether you believe in the thread and curse of a Monday or not, the jokes and memes on the subject sure do spread the smile forward. As we enter another new week that begins with another Monday, here are some funny WhatsApp status, Happy Monday jokes and funny memes, that could help you make your Mondays a little more bearable.

Funny WhatsApp Status for Monday

"Monday is proof that we survived the weekend… barely." 😴☕ "If Monday had a face, I’d slap it with a pillow and go back to sleep." 🛏️💥 "Me pretending to work on Monday like it's not emotionally painful." 🎭💻 "Monday: The day I bravely face my coffee addiction head-on." ☕🦸‍♂️ "Alexa, skip to Friday." ⏭️📅 "Serving Monday blues with a side of sarcasm." 😎💼 "Mondays… powered by denial." 😅

We hope that these memes and jokes ease your Monday and bring with it a lighter, happier, and less stressful week. Even if you are entering a daunting and hectic week, we are sure these jokes could help you ease the tension and spread some laughter.

