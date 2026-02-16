Kohima, February 16: The Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery continues to be one of the most anticipated events in Nagaland’s state-run lottery calendar. Organised by the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries, this draw is part of a daily three-tier system designed to provide affordable entertainment while generating revenue for state welfare programs. Held every Monday at 1:00 PM, the Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery draw offers participants a chance at a life-changing jackpot of INR 1 crore for a minimal entry cost. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of today's Nagaland lottery.

The live draw of Nagaland's Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery will begin at 1 PM. The results will be announced from Kohima in Nagaland. Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery players, can access the full winners' list of today's Nagaland lottery by checking the Dear Lottery Sambad for February 16, which will be declared shortly after the draw is completed. It is worth noting that Nagaland State Lotteries operates three different draws every day, each with its own unique name. On Mondays, the schedule includes Dear Rise Monday at 1 PM, Dear Blitzen Monday at 6 PM and Dear Finch Monday at 8 PM. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Magic Sunday Lottery Result of February 15, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Rise Monday Weekly Lottery Here

Nagaland lottery players who prefer real-time updates can watch the online telecast of the Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery, which has been provided above. The live streaming of today's Nagaland lottery will allow participants to witness the selection of today's lucky numbers as and when they happen. Lottery enthusiasts can head to trusted lottery portals online or visit the official Nagaland State Lottery website to verify their winning numbers of the Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery draw. Results of the Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery are declared live at the PR Hill Junction in Kohima.

The Nagaland State Lottery is a fully legal, government-authorised operation under the Lotteries Regulation Act. To maintain transparency, all draws are conducted under the supervision of government officials. Winners of Nagaland's Dear Rise Monday lottery must claim their prizes within 30 days of the result declaration. To maximise the reach of your results coverage for Nagaland's Dear Rise Monday lottery draw, use trending keywords such as "Nagaland State Lottery Result Today", "Lottery Sambad Today 1 PM", "Dear Rise Monday Result", "Dear Lottery Result Today", "Nagaland Lottery Sambad Morning", and "Dear Rise Monday 16-02-2026".

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2026 12:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).