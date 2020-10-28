A Philippine police officer was killed by a rooster during a raid on an illegal cockfight in the province of Northern Samar, Philippines. The officer was struck by the rooster's gaff, a razor-sharp steel blade typically attached to the leg of fighting roosters. It cut Lieutenant Christine Bolok's left thigh affecting his femoral artery. The incident happened when he tried to confiscate the bird as evidence of the illegal event on Monday. Although he was rushed to San Jose municipal police station, the officer was declared dead on arrival.

Cockfighting is popular in the Philippines, with people betting on the contestants. But the event was banned during COVID-19 pandemic in a bid to curb the spread of the disease. The rule was implemented after four attendees of a fight tested positive for COVID-19 in August. Residents of Mandugang village raised the alarm over the event on Monday after it was held despite the ban. The men who conducted the event were arrested while many fled the scene. Two Monitor Lizards Fighting Each Other in Singapore Gets an Audience of Group of Enthusiastic Otters Watching Them (Check Funny Pic and Video)

The Philippine National Police (PNP) expressed grief over the death of the police officer. Northern Samar police provincial director Arnel Apud said in a statement on late Monday night, "I have a heavy heart as we have lost a brother who sacrificed his own life in the name of service. The PNP grieves the untimely death of Lt. Bolok and extends its deepest sympathy to his family and relatives." Police have confiscated seven fighting cocks, two sets of blades and 550 Philippine pesos (£8.70). Before the health crisis, cockfighting was allowed only in licensed cockpits during Sundays and legal holidays and during local events for not more than three days.

