How often have you been a spectator to some random people fighting on the road? It is a scene too commonly experienced in India at least. People enjoy watching two people fighting, gauging what has happened and only then going ahead to intervene. But something similar was observed among a group of otters who gathered on a river shore to see two monitor lizards fighting with each other in Singapore. A pair of monitor lizards got into a fight near the river and a group of otters were so fancied by it, they swam out to the shore to have a look at what was happening. Picture and video of the funny sight have been shared on Facebook. Big Feast! Monitor Lizards Caught Eating a Dangerous Reticulated Python Snake in Singapore (Watch Shocking Video).

Photographer Vincent Yip went to a river in Singapore for some bird watching last week, when he caught this rather amusing scene. Two large monitor lizards got into a brawl alongside the river bank. Sensing something's wrong, a group of otters swam towards the shore and came out. All of them had their heads in direction of the massive lizards who were now fighting hard. About 16 otters had joined as an audience to this fight of aggression possibly between two male lizards. The sight has been caught on pictures, and Yip even made a video by stitching together the pictures he took. He mentioned that he was waiting for an eagle to dive by, but caught this amusing scene instead. Pic of Huge Monitor Lizard in Delhi Home Causes Panic, Are They Dangerous? Know Facts About This Reptile.

Check The Pic Here:

Here's The Video:

With that music it serves just the kind of entertainment. Looks like, we are watching a real-life cartoon, where the otters have gathered for a show. The otters even stood on their hind legs, wanting to get a better view of what was happening. It is too funny, not any different from us humans, right?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2020 04:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).