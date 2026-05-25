Muskan Karia Leaked Viral Video Links: Clicking Unverified URLs May Lead to Cybercrime

Popular social media influencer Muskan Karia has become the focus of widespread online discussion after alleged leaked video links associated with her began circulating across social media platforms and messaging apps.

Amid the growing viral trend, cybersecurity warnings have also emerged, cautioning users against clicking on unverified or suspicious links claiming to contain exclusive or leaked content. Experts warn that such links are often used by cybercriminals to spread malware, steal personal data or redirect users to fraudulent websites. Muskan Karia Monthly Income Is More Than 20 Lakh Rupees? ‘I Bet You Didn’t Know This Girl’ Earnings From ‘Exclusive Content Instagram Subscription’ Get Reddit, YouTube Talking!

Muskan Karia Video Leak Claims Spread Across Social Media

Muskan Karia, widely known for her food review videos and her catchphrase, “I bet you didn't know this,” had built a strong following through snack reviews and transition reels on social media. However, online discussions around the influencer have recently shifted toward claims involving her alleged subscription-based exclusive content model.

The controversy intensified after private clips allegedly linked to the creator began circulating on alternative video-sharing platforms and private messaging groups. While some users claimed the videos originated from leaked subscription content, others suggested the possibility of manipulated or AI-generated deepfake material. No official confirmation regarding the authenticity of the clips has been made. ‘I Bet You Didn’t Know This’ Girl Muskan Karia Attends IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Match, Video Goes Viral (View Posts).

Cyber Experts Warn Against Suspicious Links

As searches related to the controversy increased online, several suspicious websites and viral posts allegedly began promoting “exclusive” or “full leaked video” links. Cybersecurity observers have warned users not to open unknown URLs or download files from unofficial sources, as viral controversies are often exploited by scammers to spread phishing attacks, spyware and malicious software.

Experts advise users to avoid sharing personal details, banking information or downloading unknown applications linked to such viral claims.

The controversy gained further traction after social media users claimed that former Swastik Chikara, previously associated with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, was allegedly among subscribers to Muskan Karia’s paid content platform.

According to online discussions, users alleged that Chikara was paying a monthly subscription fee to access locked content. The claims triggered memes, trolling and wider public debate online. However, many users also raised concerns over privacy violations, online harassment and the increasing circulation of unverified personal content on social media.

DISCLAIMER: This article is strictly for informational and educational purposes to raise awareness about the said topic. LatestLY DO NOT host, distribute, or provide links to sexually explicit content, leaked videos, or pirated material. Any search terms or keywords mentioned are solely for the purpose of explaining the viral trend and its associated dangers. We strongly condemn the circulation of non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII) and advise all readers to refrain from searching for or sharing such content, as doing so may lead to severe legal consequences.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2026 02:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).