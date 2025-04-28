Digital creator and ‘India’s Biggest Snack Explorer’ Muskan Karia, who is popular in the social media circle as ‘I Bet You Didn’t Know This Girl’, is making quite a buzz lately. It seems like everyone is interested in Muskan Karia’s monthly income, and we bet you would be too if you knew the details (Hint: Muskan Karia's Exclusive Content Instagram). According to internet sleuths, Muskan Karia, aka ‘I Bet You Didn’t Know This Girl,’ is earning more than Rs 20 lakhs per month! Her stupendous monthly income was discussed in r/InstaCelebsGossip, a popular Reddit group that focuses on gossip and conversations around Indian YouTubers and social media influencers. The title reads, "Muskan Karia earns more than Rs.20Lakhs PER MONTH?" What does Muskan have to say about the buzz around her subscription, exclusive content, net worth, monthly income and earnings? Well, the girl has discussed it during a live stream chat with her fans on YouTube! Muskan Karia aka 'I Bet You Didn't Know This' Girl's Instagram Videos Full of Sexual Innuendo Spark Hilarious Reactions Online, Ishitta Arun and Others Join In!

Starting with the viral Reddit post, which is shared with a description, "I’m not sure if this subscription count is accurate or this can also be bought? Or if Instagram takes some commissions out if this. But i cannot believe that there are more than 5000 people paying her Rs.400 every month just to watch her sip some random orange juice [sic]." The post also included a snapshot of Muskan Karia’s Instagram handle, which provides an option to subscribe to her exclusive content on the photo and video-sharing app. The photo also reveals details like a monthly subscription amount of INR 399 and a subscriber count of more than 5,000. However, there is a slight catch: if you visit Muskan Karia’s Instagram handle to subscribe, the amount is slightly lower, INR 390, and it also does not show the current total number of subscribers. This topic has been widely covered by others on YouTube and Instagram pages.

Reddit Post on 'Muskan Karia Earns More Than Rs. 20 Lakhs PER MONTH?'

'I Bet You Didn’t Know This Girl' to 'Khane Ke Saath Badsalooki Karne Wali Ladki' 😭

Muskan Karia Monthly Income Is Rs 27 Lakhs?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikhil Gautam (@mrnikhil.__)

What Muskan Karia's Exclusive Content Instagram Subscription Page Looks Like RN?

Digital Creator Muskan Karia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Meanwhile, Muskan Karia's YouTube channel has garnered over 50 million total views and maintains a subscriber base of more than 300,000, as of April 2025. While specific earnings data from Social Blade is not available, channels with similar viewership and engagement levels typically earn between $1,000 and $5,000 per month from ad revenue.

Muskan Karia Live Streams and Discusses Her 'Monthly Income of Rs 25 Lakhs!'

The 21-year-old influencer from Thane, Maharashtra, has garnered significant attention on platforms like Reddit, YouTube, and Instagram with her catchphrase, “I bet you didn’t know this.” Known for her engaging snack reviews and viral content, she transitioned from a 9–5 job to full-time content creation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

