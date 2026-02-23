Popular digital creator Muskan Karia recently grabbed attention after attending the IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 match in Ahmedabad. The 21-year-old influencer from Thane shared photos and reels from the stadium, where she was seen wearing the Indian jersey paired with black shorts. Captioning her post, she wrote, “all my moods of IND vs SA #T20WorldCup #ICCHospitality #T20CreatorClub.” Muskan, widely recognised for her catchy line “I bet you didn’t know this,” has built a strong fan base across Instagram, Reddit and YouTube through her fun snack reviews and relatable content. She previously worked a 9–5 job but shifted to full-time content creation during the COVID-19 pandemic, a move that significantly boosted her online popularity. Muskan Karia Monthly Income Is More Than 20 Lakh Rupees? ‘I Bet You Didn’t Know This Girl’ Earnings From ‘Exclusive Content Instagram Subscription’ Get Reddit, YouTube Talking!

Muskan Karia Attends IND vs SA T20 World Cup - See Post

Muskan Karia Shares Video on Instagram - Watch

