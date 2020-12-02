Have you scrolled through your Instagram feed and found videos of Harrdy Sandhu's latest song Titliaan? Some people seem to be loving it so much, that they cannot stop playing it, especially the line, "O Pata Nahi Ji Konsa Nasha Karta Hai". But not everyone's impressed as much and have turned it into a meme format. These days, anything that trends online also starts a meme-fest on it. Like the Main Tera edits which are also dominating the Instagram feeds these days. They too have their share of memes and jokes. So now it is Hardy Sandhu's song lyrics that has become the latest meme template.

Harrdy Sandhu's song Titliaan released last month but people seem to have caught it on their minds very recently. So as they continue to play the line "O Pata Nahi Ji Konsa Nasha Karta Hai" repeatedly, other users are tired. And memes have become the best form of expression these days. So funny memes and jokes on this particular line have started trending online. These memes and jokes emphasize how much people are tired of listening to it.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on Hardy Sandhu's Song Lyrics:

Bas Yaar!

“Oo pata nahi ji tu konsa nasha karta hai” line on repeat *le me:- pic.twitter.com/lGouNHeTL1 — 𝙍𝙖𝙝𝙪𝙇 शर्मा 🌈 (@__sarcaster__) November 27, 2020

NCB Right Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meme Rahim (@bolo_meme_baba_ki_jai)

Headache!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mj5rohit fanclub (@mj5rohitlovers)

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by C H U T I Y A M O N (@chutiyamon_)

It's Vimal!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by memer hu bsdk 😆 (@the_memes_adda_420)

Yes!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bharatiya.meme.page (@bharatiye.meme.page_)

Here's The Song For Those Who Haven't Heard it Yet:

Clearly, users are tired of listening to the same song, or rather the same line as a part of the new trend. If you are among them, do share these memes and jokes with those who are playing the song on your feed too often.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2020 03:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).