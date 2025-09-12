The autumn season sees the blooming of the kash flower, signalling the end of monsoon and the beginning of the festive Durga Puja. The festival holds profound significance in the hearts of millions. And the excitement starts months in advance. For the Bengalis, there is nostalgia attached to every aspect of Pujo. Durga Puja for the Bengalis is always ‘Pujo’ and the entire year revolves around these five days. Ask any Bengali, and they will tell you how the preparations begin and even on the final day of the festival, they are already planning for the next year. Among the vibrant pandal decorations, the lighting, Maa Durga idols and more, the Durga Puja playlist is the heart of the festival. You may laugh at it, create memes (which the internet loves to do), but the festival is incomplete without the ‘Parar Pujo Playlist.’ The vibe is unmatched. From “Aar Koto Raat Eka Thakbo” to “Dhaker Taley,” the songs that are played at the Pujo pandals express all kinds of emotions – at a go. The song sequence might raise the eyebrows of the visitors, but not so much for the Bongs. Ahead of Durga Puja 2025, the ‘Parar Pujo Playlist’ hilarious memes, funny Instagram reels and videos break the internet as Bengalis vibe with the OG pandal songs.

What Is ‘Parar Pujo Playlist’?

For the unversed, ‘Parar Pujo Playlist’ or ‘Parar Pujor Playlist’ refers to the songs played in Bengali neighbourhoods during the Durga Puja festival. The songs are typically a mix of traditional and contemporary Bengali music that is played during the festival at the Durga Puja pandals. It has a sense of nostalgia that Bengalis grew up listening to. The OG pandal songs vary from Asha Bhosle’s “Aar Koto Raat Eka Thakbo” to Usha Uthup’s “Nakaa Bandi,” Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s “Dhaker Taley,” and more – the song sequence may not make sense, but it creates the Pujo vibe that pandal hoppers crave. From what starts with the iconic “Bajlo Tomar Aalor Benu” to welcome Maa Durga, the songs’ mood shifts to whatever the 'Parar Pujo' songs committee decides. Durga Puja 2025 Countdown: When Will Pujo Start? Mahalaya, Panchami, Shashthi, Saptami, Ashtami, Nabami and Dashami Dates, Full Calendar and Rituals.

With the rise of social media meme culture, Bengali content creators and meme lovers have honoured the very spirit of Pujo by sharing ‘Parar Pujo Playlist’ memes and jokes, often as short video clips, Instagram reels or image-based posts. Durga Puja 2025 starts from September 28. Ahead of the festival, the Durga Puja memes featuring ‘Parar Pujo Playlist’ Instagram reels are ruling the internet and how!

The Ultimate 'Parar Pujo Playlist' Showdown

View this post on Instagram

The Pujo Playlist Vibe

View this post on Instagram

This Never Gets Old

The Mood Switch Is Real

Keeping Up With the Pujo Vibe

View this post on Instagram

The 'Parar Pujor Playlist' Battle

View this post on Instagram

Ultimate Pujo Vibe

View this post on Instagram

Vidhayak Ji Understood the Assignment!

View this post on Instagram

So Did the Binod

View this post on Instagram

If one thinks Durga Puja is purely ritualistic and traditional, they are wrong. Aside from worshipping, the festival is also about unlimited energy, food and fashion. The ‘Parar Pujo Playlist’ memes above accurately summarise the Pujo feeling.

