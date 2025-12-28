Odisha, December 28: In a dramatic wildlife incident from Odisha, a group of monkeys was seen making a desperate attempt to save one of their own after it was attacked by a saltwater crocodile in the Mahakalapada area of Kendrapara district. The incident, which was caught on camera, has since drawn attention for the rare display of animal behavior.

The Coordinated Rescue Attempt

The video shows several monkeys forming a line and swimming directly toward the crocodile, which had seized one of their companions in a river. The area, including waterways such as the Kharinasi tributary of the Mahanadi River, is known for frequent crocodile sightings, posing risks to both wildlife and, at times, humans. Crocodile Attack in Gonda: UP Boy Bathing Buffaloes in Ghaghra River Taken by Crocodile, Chilling Video Goes Viral.

Eyewitnesses said the crocodile suddenly emerged from the water and dragged the monkey away. Instead of retreating to safety, other members of the troop leapt into the river and pursued the predator, seemingly trying to force it to release their companion. Despite their bold and coordinated effort, the crocodile managed to overpower the monkeys, and the trapped animal could not be rescued. 'Inside the Forest, Life Moves in a Flash': Viral Video Shows Tiger Narrowly Escaping Crocodile Attack Inside Forest, Netizens React.

Wildlife Experts React to Monkeys’ Selfless Act

The viral video has sparked discussions among wildlife enthusiasts and experts regarding animal altruism and intelligence. While instances of animals helping their own species are documented, a collective, seemingly planned effort against a formidable predator like a crocodile is particularly notable. Primatologists suggest such behavior underscores the strong social bonds and protective instincts within monkey troops, where the well-being of individuals can be crucial for the group's survival.

Group of Monkeys Leaping Into River to Save One of Their Own From a Crocodile’s Attack

This video from Kendrapara, Odisha shows something incredible: a group of monkeys leaping into the river to save one of their own from a crocodile’s attack. The courage and unity they showed is unbelievable. Sometimes, animals stand by each other more than humans do. pic.twitter.com/FJESQjBZ2S — Manas Muduli (@manas_muduli) December 28, 2025

Wildlife in Odisha's Habitats

Odisha is home to diverse wildlife, including various monkey species and significant crocodile populations, particularly gharials and mugger crocodiles, found in its rivers and wetlands. Interactions between different species are common, though direct confrontations and coordinated rescue efforts of this nature are rarely captured on film. The video serves as a powerful reminder of the intricate dynamics within natural ecosystems and the often-underestimated capabilities of wild animals.

