Pakistani News Anchor Says Pilot Could Have 'Ejaculated' Instead of 'Ejected' TWICE on Camera While Reading F-16 Crash Report! Viral Video Becomes Butt of All Jokes on Twitter

Pakistani News Anchor Says Pilot Could Have 'Ejaculated' Instead of 'Ejected' (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The job of newscasters, reporters and anchors is not easy. They have to be prompt and ever-ready. But as they say, to err is human, sometimes we have to cut them some slack when they make mistakes on camera. But this one Pakistani reporter took the on-camera fumble to another level when she mistakenly said "ejaculation" instead of "ejection". In a video that is now viral, the Pakistani reporter can be heard saying "ejaculation" not once, but twice. The Pakistani news anchor says pilot could have "ejaculated" instead of "ejected" while she was reading F-16 crash report. The video has now gone viral and has become a butt of all jokes on Twitter.

While describing how the pilot could have ejected out of the plane to save himself, he actually to the aircraft to a safer place where it crash-landed. However, while she was speaking such a sensitive topic, she said "ejaculated" instead of "ejected" twice, making it a funny viral video that people can't stop talking about.

Watch Video:

When you're at work but your mind is elsewhere.. pic.twitter.com/FvsQBveGeC — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) March 11, 2020

The incident that the anchor was addressing took place on Wednesday when a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet crashed in Islamabad during a rehearsal for an upcoming military parade in the capital. There was no immediate word on the fate of the pilot or co-pilot, or details on the area the plane crashed but the footage on social media showed a large plume of smoke billowing into the sky after the plane plummeted to the ground having apparently attempted a loop, reports AFP. This is not the first time Pakistani reporters/journalists have gone viral for saying something funny on camera. How can one forget the Chand Nawab video from 2008? Every time any reporter forgets or fumbles on camera, they are instantly compared to Chand Nawab.