Adult entertainment website Pornhub.com is caught in a soup following an investigation which claims the porn website is infested with child abuse and rape videos. Pornhub has now announced that it would be limiting its uploads to verified users. And over a millions of user-uploaded content has been removed. The service has suspended all videos that were not uploaded by its partners or non-members of its Model program. This content will be reviewed by Pornhub in early next year. Last week, the porn site blocked uploads and downloads of content as well. Pornhub said that the claims are untrue but are now verifying the content that's been uploaded to the XXX site.

Prior to this, anyone could create an account on Pornhub and upload a video they wanted to. But the recent investigative piece in New York Times the necessary steps to ensure safety of the community are taken. In a blog post announcing the changes, the site said, "As part of our policy to ban unverified uploaders, we have now also suspended all previously uploaded content that was not created by content partners or members of the Model Program. This means every piece of Pornhub content is from verified uploaders, a requirement that platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat and Twitter have yet to institute." This is not the first time, the XXX site has been linked with sex trafficking and child rape.

On Monday, the website had just 4 million videos from 13 million, a report from Motherboard noted. Suspended videos display a notice that they are flagged for verification. Credit card companies Visa and MasterCard are also investigating their business relationship with Pornhub and would no longer allow their cards to be used on the adult entertainment platform. This comes as a hurdle to sex workers and porn performers who depend on the site as their source of income.

