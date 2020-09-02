While Pornhub is releasing campaigns like #EndTheOrgasmGap Campaign that has been receiving immense appreciation, the XXX website cannot ignore the elephant in the room, the petition against it which ha now received two million signatures demanding to shut the porn site down. The XXX website may be trying to brush it under the carpet but Pornhub is in serious trouble with signers from 192 countries already signing up against the anti-trafficking expert Laila Mickelwait's "Traffickinghub" petition.

With the demand to shut down Pornhub for allegedly enabling and profiting from the sex trafficking and rape of women and children the campaign is gaining momentum. Pornhub has been alleged for featuring real videos of child sexual abuse enabled by adult trafficking, assault, and rape. These videos are being monetized on Pornhub, the reputation of which is under jeopardy now. A viral video has been released which has gained millions of views worldwide.

Watch: Pornhub Exposed as #Traffickinghub

The "Shut Down Pornhub and Hold Its Executives Accountable for Aiding Trafficking" petition (#Traffickinghub campaign) on www.change.org founded by Laila Mickelwait and powered by the anti-trafficking organization Exodus Cry holds Pornhub accountable for enabling child trafficking, rape and pornography. It has also been accused of its loose scrutiny system that causes just anyone to upload a XXX video and make money without any proper background check. The grassroots movement was sparked by the February 9 release of an op-ed, written by campaign founder Laila Mickelwait, exposing the crimes on Pornhub and calling for justice. The following day, the BBC published the harrowing story of Rose Kalemba who, at 14 years old, was taken at knifepoint and raped for 12 hours, after which the videos of her torture were uploaded to Pornhub by her attackers.

The petition points out that most videos featured on Pornhub also have offensive categories like "girls who look 13 years old at best — girls with braces, pigtails, flat chests, no makeup, extremely young faces, holding teddy bears and licking lollipops, all while being aggressively penetrated." It further read how, "A quick search for the word “teen” turns up titles such as “Young Girl Tricked,” “Innocent Brace Faced Tiny Teen F---ed,” “Tiny Petite Thai Teen,” “Teen Little Girl First Time,” on and on ad infinitum." Recently, 22 women who were deceived and coerced by GirlsDoPorn.com owner Michael Pratt into performing sex acts on film that were subsequently uploaded to Pornhub. While GirlsDoPorn.com lost the $12.7 million lawsuits, Pornhub is now facing some serious allegations.

