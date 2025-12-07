Lucknow, December 08: A youth from the Sehramau North area has been booked and arrested for allegedly uploading 26 child sexual abuse videos to Instagram, following a cyber tipline alert routed through the Union Home Ministry’s cyber portal. The case was flagged by the NCMEC Cyber Tipline and forwarded to the Uttar Pradesh Cyber Crime Headquarters as part of its crackdown on online child-abuse material.

According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, logs and data provided by Instagram helped investigators identify the account “vrat5232,” which uploaded the videos on August 28. The account was linked to a mobile number registered in the name of Hrithik Shukla of Mahuagunde village. Police said all digital evidence, including device data, has been secured. Chhatarpur Shocker: Teen Girl’s Nude Video Secretly Recorded, Sent to Youth Who Allegedly Blackmailed Her Into Sex; 1 Arrested.

Youth Arrested for Uploading 26 Child Sex Abuse Videos to Instagram

Shukla was taken into custody on Saturday, December 06, but denied uploading the videos during interrogation. His statement has been recorded, and the case has been transferred to the cyber cell for detailed forensic analysis. Sex Racket Busted in Ayodhya: UP Police Bust Prostitution Ring Operating From Private Guest House, Owner Ganesh Agarwal and 11 Women Arrested (Video).

Pilibhit Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said a thorough investigation is underway, with instructions issued to gather further information through cybercrime portals to ensure no lapses. Inspector Sanjay Singh, who is handling the case, confirmed that proceedings under the POCSO Act and the Information Technology Act have been launched, and a further probe is underway.

