Pornhub.com Year in Review 2022 is here, and people are going crazy! Not just XXX pornstars but also amateur stars have made it to the list. This year, reality porn is the biggest craze. The "Reality" category has grown by +169% to rank in the Top 20, while the Amateur category's popularity has slightly declined by -19%. According to the statisticians, the quality of the movies has improved as more amateur models have shifted to performing full-time. However, viewers are still seeking a real homemade porn experience. Pornhub Year in Review 2022: XXX Loving Fans Search for Abella Danger, Hentai, Reality Porn, Yinyleon and a Lot More on 18+Website!

In fact, searches for "authentic amateur homemade" and "homemade" rose by +179% and +310%, respectively, on a global scale. The most common homemade search terms are "homemade swingers" and "homemade threesome." Over the past year, searches for "real" have grown by +42%, with the three most popular searches being "real orgasm," "real couple," and "real massage."

"Hentai" has been the most popular porn search term for the last few years. It is getting more popular with each passing year. So, what does hentai mean? Fans also actively look out for their favourite characters in sexual scenarios, and almost every year, some of them make it up to the top-most searched lists of sites.

Most Viewed Amateur Models on XXX Pornhub.com is Yinyleon

Just in front of Angel, Sweetie Fox, and DickForLily, Yinyleon received the most views among amateur models on Pornhub.com. And if you are wondering who actually watches the amateur models, to determine the most likely age and gender of visitors, Pornhub's statisticians use Google Analytics. In order to evaluate traffic from throughout the world, we use data that has been anonymised from the billions of visitors that Pornhub receives each year.

This year, the top categories for both men and women remained the same: lesbian for women and Japanese for males. Both genders saw a surge in the popularity of Ebony porn, which rose by +4 for women and +2 for men to become their second most-watched category.

