A Muslim woman who shared pictures of her marriage in support of the recent controversial Tanishq ad, has been abused and trolled on social media platforms. Zara Parwal, a Pune resident had posted pictures from her Hindu marriage to Nikhil Parwal with the caption, "This is for @TanishqJewelry and #bigots who called for #BoycottTanishq and have questioned “what if” religions were changed. So here goes, my maiden name is Zara Farooqui and I am married to Nikhil Parwal @NikZar05 since 2016. And these are our wedding pics. #TanishqAd." Zara has been hurled with abuses and criticisms for posting her wedding pictures while supporting Tanishq's stand on the topic. She told India Today that Zara received 40,000 messages mocking her for sharing her marriage photos. As the abuses continued, the couple filed an FIR with Pune Police over online harassment. Amid Tanishq Ad Controversy, Netizens Share Beautiful Real-Life Interfaith Marriage Stories! Check Out the Best Ones That Will Restore Your Belief in Love.

The Tanishq advertisement showed a Muslim family that organised a traditional South Indian baby shower for their daughter-in-law who is Hindu. The ad was severely criticised on social media platforms, following which the company withdrew the ad. Talking about the trolls being aimed at her, Zara was quoted as saying, "This also shows that there is a serious unemployment problem in the country." She also some of them are even trying to contact her family and threaten them. The comment section of the post is also flooded with abuses, threats and criticisms to Zara and her family members. Tanishq Ad Withdrawn: How Cyber Bullying Forced Removal of Ad Despite Lovely Message of Interfaith Marriage.

This is for @TanishqJewelry and #bigots who called for #BoycottTanishq and have questioned “what if” religions were changed. So here goes, my maiden name is Zara Farooqui and I am married to Nikhil Parwal @NikZar05 since 2016. And these are our wedding pics. #TanishqAd pic.twitter.com/PV2dQScFPJ — Zara Raj Parwal (@ZParwal) October 14, 2020

We had a big fat Indian wedding with Hindu rituals spanning over 4 days with family, friends and relatives coming from far and near to bless and celebrate us. Barring a handful of my husband’s distant relatives everyone was involved, loving and accepting. #tanishq — Zara Raj Parwal (@ZParwal) October 14, 2020

So although I do understand that for some bigoted and closed minded people it’s unthinkable but in real India, which looks beyond caste and religion it does happen and families do accept and honour each other’s traditions with open arms and immense love. #TanishqEkatvam — Zara Raj Parwal (@ZParwal) October 14, 2020

Hope all haters have the experience of such unconditional love and grace in their lifetime. #JaiHind — Zara Raj Parwal (@ZParwal) October 14, 2020

Some even tried to leak Zara's phone number and address. She has registered a case in the incident at the cyber cell in Pune. Zara has also submitted IDs of the Twitter and Facebook accounts that are threatening her and also dragging her family members into it.

