Ram Navami 2020 Wishes Take Over Internet: Netizens Share Lord Rama Photos, GIF Images, Messages and Greetings to Wish Everyone on This Auspicious Day

Today marks a very auspicious day for people of the Hindu community, as it celebrated the birth of their beloved deity, Lord Rama. It is the day of Lord Ravami. This day is marked with grand celebrations in the birthplace of Ram, at Ayodhya. However, this year because of the widespread of Coronavirus, the celebrations have been cancelled. But that hasn't stopped people from sharing the auspicious greetings on social media. From politicians, sportsperson, celebrities to the regular masses, everyone is sharing Happy Ram Navami wishes online. Since morning, #RamNavami, #ShriRamNavmi, #HappyRamNavami are among the top trends on Twitter, with netizens sharing messages, Lord Rama photos, images, GIFs and quotes to pass on their greetings to everyone. Ram Navami 2020 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Greets Citizens on the Auspicious Day.

Ram Navami is celebrated to commemorate the birthday of Lord Rama. He was the 7th incarnation of Lord Vishnu, who was specially tasked to free the planet earth of all the worldly evils. There are grand roadshows and stage shows, where stories of Lord Rama are recited extravagantly. People decorate their houses to welcome Lord Rama at their homes. They share across these best and amazing 2020 Ram Navami wishes and greetings through WhatsApp, statuses on Facebook, and Twitter among other popular options. Check some of the wishes and messages trending on Twitter. Ram Navami Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Rama Navami 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

Happy #RamNavami to all.😊 May Lord Ram bless all Hindus with the strength to fight COVID-19.🙏 His blessings will ensure no poor guy will sleep without food.🥳#रामनवमी pic.twitter.com/84I6iRUtYk — Upasana Singh (@upasanashindu) April 2, 2020

Greetings to all on the special occasion of #Ramnavmi. May lord ram blessings everyone a good health, wealth, joy & prosperity in their lyf. enjoy the festival with peace n harmony. Stay happy & safe. #RamNavami #रामनवमी Jai Shri ram🥀🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/MN1hvk9AQZ — Arpita singh (@being_arpita99) April 2, 2020

Best wishes to you and your entire family on the occasion of Ram Navami, the birthday of Lord Shri Ram ... !!! May the grace of Lord Rama be with you all forever. !! Jai Shree Ram !!#RamNavami#रामनवमी pic.twitter.com/Y9Y4YRW3A8 — manish srivastava (@kmanishsrv87) April 2, 2020

Happy #RamNavami 🙏🏻 May Lord Rama bless us with positive vibes , good health , happiness , love n peace ❤#रामनवमी pic.twitter.com/guvnOT9OAd — ᴊᴀᴄᴋ ꜱᴩᴀʀʀᴏᴡ 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Jacksparrow9807) April 1, 2020

"When Shri Ram is held in the heart, everything will come to you - Fame, Fortune, Fulfilment and Freedom" Wish all of you a very Happy Ram Navami Jai Shri Ram 🙏#Ramnavmi #रामनवमी pic.twitter.com/ocr3G9UIqM — Utkarsh Tripathi (@utkrshx) April 2, 2020

On This Holy Occasion of Ram Navami, May The Almighty Lord Ram Bless You. Your Heart and Home Be Filled With Happiness, Peace and Prosperity. Happy Ram Navami. #RamNavami #रामनवमी pic.twitter.com/SVUn98EGfS — Måhèsh M (@Mahesh_offl) April 2, 2020

May this auspicious occassion of Ram Navami bring lot of positivity, peace and harmony in our life. Happy Ram Navami🙏🙏#RamNavami pic.twitter.com/uBOUQRTb91 — Wonder Girl (@wondergirl2k) April 2, 2020

A lot of people have passed on their greetings and asked for strength to deal with the current crisis of Coronavirus that we are facing. Ram Navami also marks the prevalence of good over evil. And we hope we all are collectively able to defeat this dangerous disease. May Lord Rama bless us all. We at LatestLY also wish all our readers a happy and safe Ram Navami 2020.