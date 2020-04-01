Ram Navami Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Rama Navami 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings

Happy Rama Navami (File Image)

Ram Navami or Rama Navami is the celebration of the birth of Lord Rama that is celebrated every year. A crucial festival to the Vaishnavism tradition of Hinduism, Rama Navami falls on the ninth day of the Chaitra Navaratri. Ram Navami 2020 will be celebrated on April 2 and marks the last day of the nine-day festivity. Rama Navami celebration is usually filled with grand social gatherings, special aartis in Ram temples across the country and of course an array of other traditions and rituals. While physically getting together with friends and family is not a possibility now, one can also bring in this auspicious time with friends and family online. People enjoy sending Happy Ram Navami Images in HD, Rama Navami 2020 wishes and messages, Rama Navami 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, Lord Rama Wallpapers and Facebook Status Pictures to their friends and family. Rama Navami 2020 Wishes in Hindi: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Messages and SMS to Celebrate Lord Ram's Birth!

Rama Navami is an important festival for devotees of Lord Ram, who is considered to be the seventh avatar of god Vishnu. It falls in the Hindu month of Chaitra, which is mostly around March end of April beginning according to the Gregorian Calendar. The grandest celebration of Rama Navami takes place in various North Indian temples, especially in Ayodhya and Sita Samahit Sthal (Uttar Pradesh), Sitamarhi (Bihar). People in Bhadrachalam (Telangana), Kodandarama Temple, Vontimitta (Andhra Pradesh) and Rameswaram also celebrate this festival with great enthusiasm.in fact, Rama Navami is also grandly celebrated in Janakpurdham in Nepal. Ram Navami 2020: Interesting Facts About About Hindu Deity 'Ayodhya King' Lord Rama.

As mentioned, Rama Navami also marks the end of the spring Navratri or Chaitra Navaratri. This festival is also characterised by special fasts and prayers that are dedicated not just to Lord Ram but also focus on worshipping Goddess Sita, Laxman and Hanuman Ji. As we prepare to celebrate Rama Navami 2020, here are some Happy Rama Navami wishes and messages, Rama Navami 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, Lord Rama Wallpapers and Facebook Status Pictures to send to your friends and family. Happy Ram Navami 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Messages And SMS to Celebrate the Birth of Lord Rama.

Happy Rama Navami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sita Maa Ka Dhairya, Lakshmana Ji Ka Tej Aur Bharat Ji Ka Tyaag Hum Sabko Jeevan Ki Seekh Deta Rahey. Happy Ram Navami.

Happy Rama Navami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Ram Shower His Blessings on You and Your Family I Wish Joy, Harmony and Prosperity on Ram Navmi for You and Your Family.

Happy Rama Navami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aapko Aur Apke Parivaar Ko Ram Navami Ki Haardik Shubhkaamnaye. “JAI JAI SHRI RAM”

Happy Rama Navami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Greetings on the Auspicious Occasion of the Birth of Lord Rama. Happy Ram Navami!

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Holy Occasion of Rama Navami, I Am Wishing That Blessings of Sri Ram Be With You. And Your Heart and Home Be Filled With Happiness, Peace and Prosperity.

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Day May Bring You Success and Happiness. Wish You a Very Happy Ram Navami 2020.

Ram Navami 2020: Date, Significance, Tithi & Madhyanha Muhurat Associated With Lord Rama’s Birth

How to Download Ram Navami WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Ram Navami WhatsApp Stickers online from the Play Store. HERE is the link. Ram Navami also marks and celebrates the prevalence of good over evil. People enjoy reciting Rama Katha and reading the great stories of Lord Rama’s accomplishments in the Hindu Sacred epic, Ramayana. We hope that this Ram Navami brings out the goodness in the world and puts an end to all the evil that is surrounding our hearts. Here’s wishing everyone a happy and safe Ram Navami 2020.