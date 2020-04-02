Ram Navami 2020 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Greets Citizens on the Auspicious Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 2: On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent his greetings and best wishes to the people of India. The Hindu festival is dedicated to Lord Rama’s birth, who is believed to be the seventh reincarnation of Lord Vishnu. It is a major festival for the people belonging to the Hindu community and is celebrated with zeal across India, however, there will be no celebration this time.

The festival comes amid the 21-days nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus that has already claimed 51 lives in India. This year, people won't have any other option, but to stay in their homes as gathering or visiting temples are not allowed because of the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, which has created havoc across the world. Ram Navami 2020 Celebrations in Ayodhya Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Outbreak.

Check PM Modi's tweet:

रामनवमी के पावन अवसर पर समस्त देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जय श्रीराम! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2020

On Wednesday, the coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in India saw an increase of 437 cases in the last 24 hours to 1,834. The Ram Navami celebrations in Ayodhya, scheduled between March 25 to April 2, 2020, have been cancelled, as a precautionary measure to contain COVID-19. The decision was taken in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak as social gatherings would pose health hazards. The mega Ram Navami mela, which draws lakhs of pilgrims, could have posed health risk as people from across the country visit Ayodhya.