Rattlesnake Gets Eaten by Coachwhip In Texas Ranch! This Stomach-Churning 'Ssscary' Video of Snakes Battle is Going Viral

Snake battle (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

At a time when we are reading and watching animals at peace while humans stay in during lockdown, a deadly snake battle has been caught on video. Reports of snake spottings have also increased since the winters are gone and the slithering creatures are out of their holes. A man working in a ranch at Texas captured was surprised to see a snake battle between a rattlesnake and coachwhip. While the rattlesnake is the venomous one, it had become a prey to the coachwhip! He captured the video and has shared it on social media. Snake videos have quite a liking on the internet, so it is not surprising that the video has been viewed and shared multiple times. Viral Snake Videos: From Snake Inside ATM to Viper Hiding in Sand, These Videos of Crawling Reptiles Will Scare The Daylights Out of You.

Brent Jones was working at the Shady Trell Ranch in Jacksboro, a town in Texas. He opened the stall door to see the two snakes wrapped around each other. The coachwhip had overpowered over the rattlesnake and was swallowing its prey. The coachwhip got a hold of the rattlesnake and began eating it. Jones told local media it took about 45 minutes for the coachwhip to make a meal out of the rattlesnake. However, he captured a minute-long clip of this snake fight. 45 Rattlesnakes Found Beneath Texas Home! Watch Chilling Video of Snake Catchers Removing the Reptiles One by One.

Watch the Video Here:

While some people have freaked out on watching this video, it has got over 2,64,000 views and many shares. Someone in the comments called it a "nightmare," whereas some other enjoyed watching this snake fight.

It may seem odd, but snakes eating other snakes is not new. There are several species that make prey of other smaller slithering reptiles. But a rare case was captured in Phillippines last year when a video showed a cobra swallowing a python! Both of them are dangerous snakes but the cobra emerged as the predator. It was indeed a bizarre sight.