Viral Snake Videos: From Snake Inside ATM to Viper Hiding in Sand, These Videos of Crawling Reptiles Will Scare The Daylights Out of You

Snake videos (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

As Coronavirus lockdown forces everyone to stay within their homes, we read of animals coming out and taking over the usually crowded places in the world. Amid the reports of animals reclaiming the world, in recent time, we have also seen some snakes added to the list. Not reclaiming but we have seen few snake videos that are going viral on social media, some intriguing species, some rare appearances, some to give an important message. Let us look at a few snake videos that enthralled people on social media recently. Ssscary Ride! Cobra Found Hissing Inside Handle of Scooty, Watch The Snake Rescue Video That Will Make Your Skin Crawl.

Coming to snakes, most people really freak out at the very sight of these serpents. And well, they do appear creepy and with more negative notions about these reptiles, people get scared more. But this week, we have seen numerous snake videos coming online from different locations. Video of Cobra Swallowing a Whole Python in Philippines Goes Viral! Rare Snake Fight Caught on Camera.

Snake in ATM

A huge snake was spotted inside an ATM at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. Video of this serpent sliding inside and over the machine was widely shared on social media. It even sent panic among some.

Watch it Here:

Hi @ICICIBank looks like your Tughlakabad ATM welcomed a special guest yesterday! Friend says domestic help was there when this visitor was spotted trying to withdraw some cash!! #KundliMaarKei quite literally 😳 @ParveenKaswan pic.twitter.com/QPMa9uFfrO — Smita Sharma (@Smita_Sharma) May 10, 2020

Snake Giving Message of Stay Home

A video of a sand viper snake covering itself in sands to hide and prepare for an attack was shared online by Forest Officer Parveen Kaswan. He gave a nice message with it to stay home.

Watch it Here:

That is how a sand viper conceals itself to get ready for an ambush. This clip by Javier Aznar also wants us to #StayHome. pic.twitter.com/mNYPBrQ0zk — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 13, 2020

Rare Two-Headed Snake

A rare two-headed wolf snake was found in Odisha by a wildlife photographer recently. The serpent was found in the Dhenkikot forest range of Keonjhar wildlife sanctuary. It was rescued and then left in the forest.

Watch it Here:

A rare wolf snake with two fully formed heads was rescued from a house in the Dehnkikote Forrest range of Keonjhar district in Odisha. Later released in Forests. pic.twitter.com/7fE0eMciEB — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 7, 2020

Snake That Doesn't Slither

Another clip that kept the netizens entertained or rather surprised was a video of snake that was moving forward without any slithering. It appears very uncomforting because we are not used to seeing such snakes. It is unclear which variety of serpent is it.

Watch the Video Here:

Gaurav Wadhwa Shows Off His Pet Snakes

TV actor Gaurav Wadhwa has two exotic snakes at home. One of them is an albino. He put up pictures with his reptile pets which sent fans into a tizzy!

Check The Pics Here:

Aren't they amazing? These are some of the snake pics and videos which have been trending online this week. Do you love watching through the videos of these slithering creatures?