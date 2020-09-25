How about dancing in a saree to Bollywood music? Sounds fun, but how about grooving to the music in the same attire using a hula hoop? Video of a 23-year-old hoop dancer from Delhi has gone viral on social media platforms leaving netizens amazed. Eshna Kutty, a 'hoop dancer and dance/movement therapy practitioner' can be seen gracefully dancing wearing a saree and sneakers to "Sasural Genda Phool" from the Bollywood movie Delhi 6. According to Eshna Kutty's website, she does Hula Hoop Workshop all over India. She shared the video of her dancing to Genda Phool on Instagram as a part of the trend #sareeflow. As a part of the social media trend, many women have taken to the internet dancing in a hoop wearing sarees. Somersault in Saree! Video of Woman Effortlessly Doing a Flip Jump in Air Goes Viral, Twitter Says, 'India's Got Talent!'

The video was retweeted by Eshna's mother and journalist, Chitra Narayanan with the caption, "Woke up to several people whatsapping me this video! Meet my daughter who has sparked off a #sareeflow trend." It was shared on Twitter with the caption, "When Saree meets Sports shoes meets Genda Phool they gotta have some crazy fun. A perfect video to welcome #Friyay." National Gold Medalist Gymnast Parul Arora's Stunning Front Flip in Blue Saree Leaves Netizens Amazed, Video Goes Viral.

Eshna Kutty Dancing to Genda Phool With a Hula Hoop:

Woke up to several people whatsapping me this video ! Meet my daughter who has sparked off a #sareeflow trend. https://t.co/ZITVFGmpOe — Chitra Narayanan (@ndcnn) September 25, 2020

Original Video Eshna Share on Her Instagram:

Smita Prakash, ANI Editor shared the video with the caption, "Saree goal, fitness goal, feel good, smile. All in one video. Watch Eshna Kutty. @ndcnn's daughter." Another comment reads, "Eshna Kutty is the most incredible, encouraging hooper. And holds classes online that are almost always full. She also sings beautifully. Her instagram handle is a treat!"

