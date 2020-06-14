Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Somersault in Saree! Video of Woman Effortlessly Doing a Flip Jump in Air Goes Viral, Twitter Says, 'India's Got Talent!'

Viral Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 10:54 AM IST
Somersault in Saree! Video of Woman Effortlessly Doing a Flip Jump in Air Goes Viral, Twitter Says, 'India's Got Talent!'
Woman somersault in saree (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Social media is a great place to discover the hidden talents of our nation. There are some videos which are shared online on Facebook and Twitter displaying beautiful skills of the people, be it dancing, singing or making a creative invention using the jugaad technique. A video of a woman attempting a somersault while in a saree has come up on Twitter and it is amazing! It is a slow-motion capture which shows how beautifully and comfortably she does the flip jump in the air. Twitterati is once again saying, "India's Got Talents." Video of Young Boy Performing 30 Somersaults in One Attempt Goes Viral, Netizens Want Sports Authority of India to Take Notice.

The woman in this video deserves all the respect and praises as she isn't wearing shoes, the road where she does the jump is not smooth either, but her jump is impeccable! She delivers it so flexibly and people are of course impressed. The video is going viral. The identity or location from where this video is taken is not known but looking at her skills, people want to know if she's a gymnast. India's Got Talent! TikTok User Arman Rathod is Impressing Twitterati With His Incredible Dance Moves, Check Out His Viral Videos.

Check The Video of Woman Performing Somersault in Saree:

Wow, so beautiful! Netizens are saying the same thing and loving her comfort in the nine-yard clothing. Check some reactions.

Country is Blessed With Talent

Salute

Perfect 10

Never Seen Before

Amazing

Wonderful Gymnast

Twitter is a great place for discovering such gems. Remember, the two little kids who somersaulted and did a cartwheel on their way to school? Their video was noticed by not just Indian authorities but even Romanian Olympic Gold medalist Nadia Comaneci. They were soon recognised by the Sports Authority of India and were to start training in Kolkata. Such videos reiterate that the country is filled with incredibly talented people.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 10:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

