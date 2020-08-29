You would have seen the video of a girl in blue saree doing a front flip alongside a man on the roof of a building. The video has gone viral with netizens exclaiming at the perfect act, wondering how they did it. The saree-clad girl is Parul Arora, a gymnast and an Instagram influencer from Ambala in Haryana. Her Instagram says she is also a national gold medalist and fitness model. The social media account is filled with videos and pictures of some stunning stunts including splits, summersaults, handstands a lot more. However, the recent of her front flip has garnered a lot of eyeballs and now has over 50,000 followers on Instagram. Parul had posted the video on social media with the caption, "Who can do a stunt in saree #reelsinstagram #reels #fitness #fitgirl." Somersault in Saree! Video of Woman Effortlessly Doing a Flip Jump in Air Goes Viral, Twitter Says, 'India's Got Talent!'

Well, she did prove sare does not pave any obstacle is doing stunts at all. The comment section of the filled with praises to the gymnast. Most of them were surprised how she effortlessly pulled it off in a saree, which is generally considered uncomfortable while during sports. A social media user posted the video on Twitter with the caption, "Front flip in a saree, wow!" A Twitter user joked, "Imagine bride n groom's entry this way." While another one wrote, "Now this is like secret agent in saree with abilities." Video of Young Boy Performing 30 Somersaults in One Attempt Goes Viral, Netizens Want Sports Authority of India to Take Notice.

Gymnast Parul Arora Doing Front Flip in a Saree:

As all eye are fixed on Parul, some people also praise the man who pulling if off equally well. Both of them can be seen walking hand in hand after the flip as nothing had happened.

