Karisma Kapoor, the Bollywood diva, has always been known for her impeccable sense of style. She has a way of carrying herself that exudes confidence and elegance. One of the outfits that she has been seen sporting quite often is the saree. Karisma Kapoor's saree looks are a true reflection of her fashion sense and her ability to carry any attire with grace. Whether it's a traditional silk saree or a modern fusion saree, Karisma Kapoor always manages to make a statement with her choice of outfit. Her saree looks are a perfect blend of traditional and contemporary styles. Karisma Kapoor Turns Heads in a Green Maxi Tea-Length Dress, Paired With a Versatile Black Jacket for the Promotions of Her Upcoming Film, Murder Mubarak (View Pics).

What makes Karisma Kapoor's saree looks stand out is her choice of colours and fabrics. She has been seen wearing sarees in bright and bold hues like red, yellow, and green, which complement her skin tone perfectly. She also chooses fabrics that drape beautifully and give her a regal look. Karisma Kapoor's saree looks are also accessorised perfectly. She keeps her jewellery minimalistic and elegant, with just a pair of earrings and a bracelet. Her makeup is always subtle, with just a hint of kohl and nude lip colour. Karisma Kapoor Thanks Kareena Kapoor Khan for an ‘Impromptu but Insightful Chat’ at Harvard India Conference (View Pics).

To check out some of her best looks in sarees, keep scrolling this page.

In Sabyasachi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

In Sabyasachi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

In Kankatala

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

In Sabyasachi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

In Sabyasachi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

In Manish Malhotra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

In Anita Dongre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

Karisma Kapoor was last seen in Murder Mubarak which released on Netflix on March 15.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2024 06:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).