It is the 142nd birth anniversary of one of the most influential figures in India’s struggle for independence from the colonial rule—Sarojini Naidu. She was named the ‘Nightingale of India,’ by Mahatma Gandhi for her beautiful work as a poet. She became the face of women empowerment in India, and her birth anniversary is celebrated as National Women’s Day. Sarojini Naidu was the first woman president of the Indian National Congress and the first woman governor in India. As we observe her 142nd birth anniversary today, people have taken to Twitter to share images and inspiring quotes by Naidu, remembering her contributions to the country's development.

Naidu was born in a Bengali family in Hyderabad on February 13, 1879, and was eventually drawn towards the INC movement to free India from the British raj. She went on to become a follower of Gandhiji and was a firm believer of Satyagraha. In 1929, Naidu was awarded the Kaisar-i-Hind Medal by the British for her contribution during the plague epidemic in the country. Her heartwarming poems on themes such as romance, patriotism and tragedy are even remembered today. On her birth anniversary, netizens are paying tributes to her on Twitter through quotes and images of Sarojini.

On her birth anniversary, the day recognises women's power in the country and their significant contributions and voices in bringing about change and progress. A brave leader, and a celebrated poetess, Naidu will always be remembered for her emancipation of women.

