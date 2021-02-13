It is the 142nd birth anniversary of one of the most influential figures in India’s struggle for independence from the colonial rule—Sarojini Naidu. She was named the ‘Nightingale of India,’ by Mahatma Gandhi for her beautiful work as a poet. She became the face of women empowerment in India, and her birth anniversary is celebrated as National Women’s Day. Sarojini Naidu was the first woman president of the Indian National Congress and the first woman governor in India. As we observe her 142nd birth anniversary today, people have taken to Twitter to share images and inspiring quotes by Naidu, remembering her contributions to the country's development.

Naidu was born in a Bengali family in Hyderabad on February 13, 1879, and was eventually drawn towards the INC movement to free India from the British raj. She went on to become a follower of Gandhiji and was a firm believer of Satyagraha. In 1929, Naidu was awarded the Kaisar-i-Hind Medal by the British for her contribution during the plague epidemic in the country. Her heartwarming poems on themes such as romance, patriotism and tragedy are even remembered today. On her birth anniversary, netizens are paying tributes to her on Twitter through quotes and images of Sarojini.

Check Tweets:

Humble tributes to #NightingaleOfIndia fearless freedom fighter #SarojiniNaidu ji on her birth anniversary. 🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Wcu87c6r9Z — Shivaraj Biradar🌷🌹Nationalist 🚩🙏 (@shivarajdev) February 13, 2021

Remembering the Nightingale of India

Remembering & paying my respects to the first female Indian governor , poetess , nightingale #SarojiniNaidu ji on her 142nd birth anniversary. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/KokIPdqwvE — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) February 13, 2021

Sarojini Naidu Birth Anniversary

Remembering Poet, freedom-fighter, political activist Smt. #SarojiniNaidu on her birth anniversary day. Nightingale of India 1st woman Governor (UP) after Independence. #SarojiniNaidu pic.twitter.com/OlW0k2V5cG — Rajesh Bhogavalli #KomaramBheem (@amrajeshb) February 13, 2021

Tribute to Sarojini Naidu

Tribute to Nightingale of India, Sarojini Naidu - poet, political leader & pioneer of our women's movement on her Birth anniversary🌹 She was the first woman Governor, first woman president of INC in 1925 & her role in Women Empowerment is remembered forever! ✨#SarojiniNaidu pic.twitter.com/Jzw2CdTOjn — Rishitha Jaladi🇮🇳 (@r_jaladi_) February 12, 2021

Honouring the Freedom Fighter of India

My homage to the Freedom Fighter, Politician and Poet #NightingaleofIndia #SarojiniNaidu on her 142th Birth Anniversary. Her contribution to the upliftment and development of women in India will be always remembered. #SarojiniNaidu#सरोजिनी_नायडू pic.twitter.com/80E6Me4lzs — Papun Satapathy🇮🇳 (@OdishaPapun) February 13, 2021

On her birth anniversary, the day recognises women's power in the country and their significant contributions and voices in bringing about change and progress. A brave leader, and a celebrated poetess, Naidu will always be remembered for her emancipation of women.

