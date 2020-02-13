Sarojini Naidu 141st Birth Anniversary: Remembering The Quotes of Nightingale of India on Her Birthday

Sarojini Naidu. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Known as the Nightingale of India or Bharatiya Kokila, the renowned poet cum politician and freedom fighter was born on February 13, 1879. The poems written by Sarojini Naidu are globally famous, which played a vital role during the freedom struggle till 1947. Today, Indians are celebrating the 141st birth anniversary of their favorite poet.

Born into a family where her father Aghoranth Chattopadhyaya was a scientist and mother Barada Sundari Devi -- known Bengali poets, Sarojini was had an inclination towards writing since the age of 12. Her collection of poems ‘The Broken Wings’ was published in 1905. Later, she married a doctor Dr Govindarajulu Naidu and had four children Jayasurya, Padmaj, Randheer, and Leilaman. Sarojini Naidu's Birthday is Celebrated as National Women's Day of India.

Naidu played an important part during the Indian national movement during the Bengal Partition in 1905. She also presided over the annual session of Indian National Congress in Kanpur in 1925 and attended the East African Indian Congress in South Africa in 1929. Sarojini was also jailed along with Mahatma Gandhi for her role in the Civil Disobedience Movement and arrested in 1942 for her involvement in the Quit India Movement.

Here are some of Sarojini Naidu's quotes:

"A country's greatness lies in its undying ideals of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race."

"We want deeper sincerity of motive, a greater courage in speech and earnestness in action."

"Oh, we want a new breed of men before India can be cleansed of her disease."

"To quench my longing I bent me low by the streams of the spirits of Peace that flow in that magical wood in the land of sleep."

After India achieved freedom from British rule, Sarojini Naidu became the Governor of Uttar Pradesh. She passed away on March 2, 1949, while working in the office.