Former rugby player Ricky Bibey's body has been found in Florence, Italy under suspicious circumstances and according to information gathered, he may have died during "sex game gone wrong" with another mysterious couple. Ricky, 40, was found dead in a 4-star luxury hotel room in Florence. A 43-year-old woman was also found with him in the room who reportedly was covered in blood and had also suffered many serious injuries. As per the investigation so far, the police have claimed that Ricky died of a heart attack and that he was playing some 'erotic games' in the hotel with the woman. Some exclusive footage obtained by Daily Mail revealed that they entered the luxury hotel along with another "mysterious couple".

According to the BBC report, the hotel in Florence where Ricky Bibey's body was found along with a woman found the ex-Rugby player dead whereas the woman was badly cowed and covered in blood. According to the report, Ricky suffered a heart attack during the alleged "erotic games", after which the woman "came out half naked from the room, smeared with blood, screaming for help to the neighbours and to a cleaner." The hotel staff says that a lot of noise could be heard from Ricky's room which caused the nearby guests to complain about the noise. Along with this, items related to some erotic games have also been found in the room.

Former Rugby League Champion Ricky Bibey Dies:

Ricky and his girlfriend stayed at a four-star Continental Hotel and on the morning of Ricky's death, both of them had come to the room early in the morning around 4. His death has created an atmosphere of mourning in the rugby world. After his sudden death, his club paid tribute to him by tweeting. Ricky has played for St Helens, Wigan Warriors and Leigh, Wakefield Trinity and Oldham. Ricky was from the UK and retired from international rugby in 2012. The police have taken possession of the dead body and are waiting on a toxicology report as they suspect some drugs involved. The investigation of the matter has been started.

