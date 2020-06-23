A British man tried to smuggle cocaine into Belgium using a fake penis to hide the drugs. Media reports say that he could now face prison time for three years after being arrested in the month of February when he arrived at Brussels airport on a flight from Jamaica. When he was confronted by investigators that he intended to use the cocaine for personal use once he returned home, as per reports by The New Zealand Herald. He was caught after he failed a drugs test, however the border agents detected the presence of cocaine.

Officials found about 127g of cocaine inside a fake penis. He is said to be a "mule." His defence attorneys cited the man's health problems to shorten his sentence. His lawyer said according to TNZH, "My client has kidney failure and needs to exercise as well as follow a proper diet".

Using private parts to hide and smuggle drugs is not new. Last year, in a similarly bizarre incident, a meth pipe was extracted from a 31-year-old's vagina. Kathrine Graham managed to hide the pipe inside her vagina and was booked by St. Lucie police before being sent to the county jail. She was also charged for an armed robbery. Usually suspects like her are subject to a body cavity search and she was scanned in the Lawnwood Regional Medical Center & Heart Institute, where doctors revealed a meth pipe which is "a small glass smoking pipe, commonly used for smoking crack or other illegal drugs.

In 2018, a Brazilian man has been arrested from IGI airport, Delhi for allegedly trying to smuggle Rs 3 crore worth cocaine into the country, which he had swallowed in form of 64 capsules. The passenger was intercepted after his arrival from Sao Paulo. According to the statement, the man had swallowed 64 capsules containing 620 grams of white coloured powder which preliminary narcotics testing has revealed to be cocaine worth around Rs 3.1 crore. The passenger has been arrested and the narcotics seized.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2020 12:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).