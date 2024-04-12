Kozhikode, April 12: Two men were found dead in a vacant piece of land while a third was found unconscious next to them on Friday due to suspected drug overdose in this north Kerala district, police said. The matter came to light when local people found the two bodies in the vacant private property near Nellacherry here under the Edachery police station limit. Kerala: Drug Dealer Evades Arrest as Cops Struggle to Ward Off His 13 Ferocious Dogs in Kottayam.

Police said they have recovered syringes, indicating the potential involvement of illicit substances. "We found two of them dead while the third person was alive. He has now been admitted to a nearby hospital. We have recovered syringes from the scene. The investigation is on," police said. The deceased were Randeep (28) and Akshay (27), police said, adding they were from Kozhikode district.