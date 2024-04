Chatra, April 21: A 50-year-old man and his son were arrested with opium worth Rs 1.40 crore in Jharkhand's Chatra district, police said on Sunday. SDPO of Simaria Ajay Kumar said about 28 kg of opium hidden in an animal shed at Barli Tola in Gidhaur police station area was seized on Saturday night. Jharkhand: Opium Worth Rs 10 Crore Seized, 2 Arrested

Mahendra Dangi, who owned the shed, and his son Dipendra, 28, were arrested, he said.