Tech Layoffs: Senior Software Engineer With 18 Years of Experience Now Working at McDonald’s; Post Goes Viral on Social Media

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

A viral story concerning a senior software engineer who has reportedly turned to fast-food work following an artificial intelligence-driven layoff has ignited a global debate on the future of the technology workforce. The professional, who claims nearly two decades of industry experience, shared that he is now employed at McDonald’s to meet his rent obligations after being unable to find a new role in eight months. The account, first shared on the social media platform Reddit, highlights a growing anxiety that advanced automation is fundamentally altering hiring practices and devaluing traditional computer science expertise.

From Coding to Service Work, Reddit User Posts About Job Redundancy

The engineer, posting in the r/ClaudeAI community, detailed how his previous employer replaced a team of 12 engineers with just two specialists proficient in AI tools. Despite applying for over 100 positions since his redundancy, he reported a disconnect between his extensive background and current market expectations. He claimed that hiring managers appeared disappointed with traditional engineering approaches to problem-solving, with one human resources representative allegedly telling him that "developers are a thing of the past" and that a degree in computer science is now "useless". Tech Layoffs: 92,000 Affected As 80 Companies Cuts Jobs; Oracle, Amazon and Meta Lead.

Techie User Posts About AI Layoffs, Working at McDonald's on Reddit

Senior Engineer AI Layoffs Viral Reddit Post (Photo Credits: Reddit)

The user further alleged that his situation is not isolated, stating he is aware of over 200 developers in identical circumstances. According to his account, some have moved into unrelated fields to survive, while others have abandoned the job search entirely as companies pivot toward smaller teams of "spot-checkers" who use AI to generate code.

Layoffs: Industry Anxiety and Market Shifts

While the individual's claims have not been independently verified, they have resonated deeply across the tech sector. The viral discussion arrives as global organisations openly reconsider their staffing requirements in light of generative AI. A 2025 McKinsey survey revealed that nearly 30 percent of organisations expect to reduce their intake of junior employees as automation becomes more integrated into core operations.

The debate online has been divided. Some observers support the engineer’s concerns, noting that the pressure to adopt AI tools for productivity is reaching a breaking point. Others, however, remain sceptical that a professional with 18 years of experience would be forced out of the industry so rapidly, arguing that those who adapt to AI assistants gain a significant advantage.

Rising Tensions in Big Tech, Layoffs and AI Adoption

The transition toward AI-centric workflows is creating visible friction within established tech giants. Reports indicate that some engineers at Google have expressed dissatisfaction over unequal access to advanced coding AI tools. Furthermore, companies like Meta have faced internal criticism for deploying software that tracks employee activity to gather data for training AI systems. Axis Bank Layoffs: 3,000 Employees Affected in FY26 Amid Bank’s Digital Transformation, Tech-Driven Product Gains.

These developments suggest that the impact of AI is not just limited to job displacement, but is also changing how the remaining employees are managed and monitored. As executives continue to mandate "vibe coding" and AI-first strategies, the human cost of these rapid transitions remains a central point of contention for the global workforce.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 02:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).