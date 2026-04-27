Axis Bank Ltd. has reported a reduction in its total workforce by approximately 3,000 employees for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The private sector lender's headcount stood at 1.01 lakh at the close of the year, down from nearly 1.04 lakh in the previous fiscal. Managing Director and CEO Amitabh Chaudhry attributed this moderation to the bank's long-term investments in technology, which are now beginning to yield significant efficiency and productivity gains across various operational functions.

During a post-results conference call, management clarified that the decline in staff strength was a natural outcome of digital transformation rather than targeted layoffs in specific departments. Despite the overall reduction, Axis Bank continued to expand its physical footprint, adding nearly 400 branches nationwide during the year, a move that necessitated new hiring and training to support branch-led growth. Oracle Layoffs Affect Over 20,000 Employees Globally Despite Record 22% Revenue Growth; Employees With 30 Years Service Hit.

Axis Bank Layoffs: Technology Expenditure and Productivity Gains

For the past several years, Axis Bank has consistently allocated between 9% and 10% of its operating expenditure towards technology. According to management, these investments were designed to be independent of short-term business cycles, focusing instead on long-term competitive positioning.

While automation has successfully shortened transaction turnaround times and simplified internal processes, the bank noted that artificial intelligence has not yet become a primary driver for manpower reduction. Current AI deployments are aimed at operational simplification rather than direct role substitution, though the broader tech stack is now delivering tangible productivity benefits.

Axis Bank Layoffs: Financial Performance and Shareholder Returns

The bank reported a steady financial performance for the March quarter, with a net profit of INR 7,071 crore, compared to INR 7,117 crore in the corresponding period last year. In line with its annual results, the board has also recommended a dividend of INR 1 per share for the financial year 2026.

For the fourth quarter of FY26, Axis Bank's profit remained largely flat, reflecting a cautious but stable banking environment. The bank’s ability to maintain its profit levels while undergoing a massive technological overhaul suggests that the operational efficiencies mentioned by the CEO are helping to offset the high costs of digital infrastructure. KPMG Layoffs: Firm To Cut 10% of US Audit Partners After Retirement Push Falls Short.

Looking forward, the bank intends to continue its high level of spending on technology. As more legacy processes transition to digital platforms, the bank expects further improvements in its cost-to-income ratio. The focus remains on leveraging its 1.01 lakh strong workforce to drive high-value customer interactions while leaving routine processing to its increasingly automated systems.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 11:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).