A teenager in South Wales was charged for raping a young woman. Initially, the 18-year-old, identified as Jack Evans in reports, got away with the rape attack because his victim never made a complaint. But two months after the incident, when he texted to apologise his victim, his parents saw the message and was shocked. They were horrified. Evans' father and his stepmother immediately confronted their son and asked him to confess his guilt to the police. According to reports, Evans was 17 at the time of rape but became an adult before he was charged with raping the woman. He has been now sending on two years in prison. Porn Star Ron Jeremy Charged With Rape and Sexual Assault.

Evans, a takeaway restaurant worker from Pontypool, texted his victim after two months of the incident. He apologised to the teenage student. After his parents discovered the text, they were shocked and believed in doing the right thing by taking him to the police where he can admit his guilt. The victim was later tracked by police and told them about the attack and Evans was charged with rape. In the hearing at the Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court, the teenager persuaded the girl to have sex with him in January, but she changed her mind at the last minute. She told him to stop, but he had carried on.

The victim did not make a complaint, but it was Evans parents who saw the text and made his son own up to his guilt. “She didn't make a complaint but two months later Evans and his stepmother turned up at a police station to say what had happened,” the hearing the quoted in Daily Mail.

His father, a software Engineer, Jonathan was quoted in the same report as saying, “I wanted him to tell the truth, he had to do the right thing and admit his guilt.” Evans was ordered to register as a sex offender for ten years. But he was sent to a Young Offenders’ Institute for two years after being given a concession for his age and his guilty plea.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2020 04:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).