Thank You Coronavirus Helpers Google Doodle: Search Engine Says ‘To All Grocery Workers: Thank You’ As They Continue to Fight COVID 19

Google doodle for grocery workers (Photo Credits: Google)

The world is braving its fight against the deadly disease of Coronavirus. As doctors, nurses, medical staff lead it from the frontline, the grocery workers are also ensuring people get all their stuff in time of this crisis. As a gratitude for their continuous efforts, Google Doodle has made an animated doodle thanking the grocery workers. In their ongoing series of 'Thank You Coronavirus Helpers,' in today's doodle, Google says, "To All Grocery Workers: Thank You." The deadly flu has breached the 1.5 million mark and claimed over a lakh lives worldwide.

Today's Google Doodle sees a basket by the letters, and the letter 'E' has been dressed like a grocery worker, selling some fruits and veggies. The animation features sending a heart to this grocery worker. Google has started a doodle series to honour many battling in the frontline against COVID 19. Their first series thanked all the doctors, nurses and medical workers.

Google has time and again made doodles on various occasions be it birthdays, celebrating achievements, significant landmarks in history or festivals. Right now, the world is gripped in the fear of Coronavirus pandemic and it becomes apt to have a series honouring the heroes doing the great work to keep the majority of us at safety. Grocery workers have to keep running around to ensure they have enough supply, some of them are out delivering things to the doorsteps, just so people do not leave their house. They are the ones who are caring about others safety more than their own. They are selflessly working to ensure most of us get what we need in the time of crisis.