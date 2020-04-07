Thank You Coronavirus Helpers Google Doodle: Search Engine Giant Says ‘Thank You: Doctors, Nurses, and Medical Workers’ As They Fight Against COVID-19

Thank You Doctors Google Doodle (Photo Credits: Google)

The world is gripped in fear of COVID-19 that has infected over a million individuals in at least 184 countries and territories. Nations which are significantly affected have announced lockdown to curb the spread, as no vaccine is yet available. The doctors, nurses and medical workers are working round the clock to battle with the deadly virus and help people recover from it. While most of us are advised to stay at home, these medical professionals are risking their health every day to fulfil their duties. Thank you Coronavirus helpers Google Doodle series is dedicated to honour and acknowledge those in the frontline, battling the deadly virus. For April 7, the search engine giant created a beautiful doodle and says, "Thank You: Doctors, Nurses, and Medical Workers" as they fight against COVID-19. From British Royals To Lalit Hotel Staff, 6 Times People Thanked Healthcare Professionals by Clapping During Coronavirus Pandemic.

Google dedicated today’s doodle with a quirky E, dressed like a medical professional, receiving a flying heart from 'G' as thank you. The search engine giant announced, they are launching a Doodle series, and they will come up with various ideas to recognise and honour everyone on the front lines. Google started with acknowledging the medical professionals on their first day. This is a perfect way to pay the tribute and April 7, 2020, is also World Health Day. It is the need of the hour to show our gratitude to those who are taking care of our health at this pandemic. Bats Are Possible Source of Coronavirus? How Do They Survive the Virus While Humans Are Succumbing to the Deadly Disease.

Cases of the novel coronavirus that is believed to have originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late December are bring reported every day around the world. The medical professionals are struggling every hour to fulfil their duties and keeping their and patients’ stable both mentally and emotionally. It is a tough time for all of us and the way they are risking their lives every day is tremendous. The World Health Organisation (WHO) also declared 2020 as the year of Nurses and Midwife.