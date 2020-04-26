Thank You Coronavirus Helpers: Kansas Artist Pays Tribute to Those Fighting COVID 19 by Beautifully Crafting ‘Thank You’ in Giant Field (See Picture)

Stan Herd's artwork thanking frontline workers (Photo Credits: Stan Herd Arts Facebook)

A world-renowned crop artist has paid tribute to essential workers with a new work of art. A bunch of flowers can bring a smile to anyone's face and this artist decided to give one to those fighting coronavirus outbreak. He crafted half an acre of land in south Lawrence to make it look like a vase of flowers. The vase reads 'Thank you' dedicating it to frontline workers around the globe. Stan Herd Arts shared the artwork with the caption, "1/2 acre "Tribute to the Frontline" Earthwork located South of Lawrence, KS. Thank you to all the frontline workers around the globe from the heartland #CreateArtForEarth #LandArt #Earthworks."

Earthworks Artist Stan Herd was quoted as saying, "They just get up every day and go put their selves on the line. I mean it’s heroic to me. There’s not a lot that I can do out here. I’m an artist and I do art fields and so I decided to create something for them. It’s not just from me. It’s from all of my kindred spirits here."

Stan Herd Artwork Thanking in Frontline Against Coronavirus Outbreak:

The photo of the artwork was shared widely and praises started pouring in. As the picture of the beautiful artwork went viral, Stan Herd commented thanking everyone. He wrote, "Thank you all for the support and feel free to share this post wide and far to spread our thank you message to Covid-19 frontline workers." Earlier Google had released a series of doodles thanking Coronavirus helpers that includes essential workers who help the society running. Many artists across the globe took to social media with varying artworks pay tributes to frontline workers.