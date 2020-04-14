Thank You Coronavirus Helpers Google Doodle: Search Engine Says 'Thank You: Public Transportation Workers' Applauding Essential Services Continuing During COVID 19 Crisis

Public Transportation Workers Google Doodle (Photo Credits: Google)

The world countries are living in the fear of coronavirus as thousands continue to get affected the deadly disease. While millions of people are in quarantine to curb the spread of the disease, the essential services continue to serve people. Thanking the community workers for their selfless service during this crisis situation, Google has been expressing gratitude to them in a series of doodles. On April 14, 2020, the new Google Doodle thanks transportation workers for their relentless service in keeping the society running. The Google doodle reads: ' To all public transportation workers, thank you.' The doodle is a beautiful animation in which a heart emoji is seen coming out of the letter 'G' and jumps into a bus. It depicts the love for transportation workers who are carrying out their work despite this pandemic. Thank You Coronavirus Helpers Google Doodle: Search Engine Giant Says ‘Thank You: Doctors, Nurses, and Medical Workers’ As They Fight Against COVID-19.

Alongside the doodle, Google wrote, "As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. We’re launching a Doodle series to recognize and honour many of those on the front lines. Today, we’d like to say: To all public transportation workers, thank you."

The doodle series have until now expressed gratitude to public health workers and to researchers in the scientific community, doctors, nurses, and medical workers other than emergency services workers. They have also thanked custodial and sanitation workers, farmworkers, farmers and grocery workers. Thank You, Farmworkers and Farmers Google Doodle: Search Engine Giant Appreciates the Saviours, Who Continue to Work to Feed us Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, in The Most Unique Way.

Earlier, Google CEO Sundar Pichai also took to Twitter sharing the doodle. He said, "Starting today, we're launching a #GoogleDoodle series to honour many of those on the front lines in the fight against #COVID19. Today's doodle is dedicated to the public health workers and researchers in the scientific community - on behalf of all of us, thank you."