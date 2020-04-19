Thank You Cards For Doctors and Coronavirus Helpers: WhatsApp Messages, GIF Images, Positive Quotes of Gratitude to Send Out to All COVID 19 Warriors

Thank You messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

While the situation of Coronavirus escalates in all parts of the world, it is the doctors and nurses who are in the frontline battling it day and night. As residents, we have been advised to stay indoors to stay safe and that is one way we can help the doctors, by not exposing ourselves in any way to contract the deadly COVID 19. Not just the doctors, other medical staff like nurses and health workers are also working extra hours to ensure the patients are well taken care of. And it becomes our duty to give them the due credit and express gratitude for all these warriors, who are braving the Coronavirus. We have got you a special collection of Thank you cards for doctors, nurses and medical field workers. We have also got you some quotes of inspiration for all coronavirus helpers. Thank You Messages & Positive Quotes For Coronavirus Helpers and Healthcare Workers! HD Images & Inspirational Words to Express Gratitude to Heroes Fighting COVID-19.

Not just the medical professionals, there are policemen who are ensuring law and order amid the lockdown. There are delivery boys, workers of the essential services who are putting their lives at risk so that we can stay indoors comfortably. You can send in messages of hope, gratitude, Thank you notes to any of these essential service workers or just share them on social media platforms and create awareness about the need to be grateful. We have made a collection of Thank you messages, quotes, images and greetings which you can download for free and send via WhatsApp, Facebook or Twitter. Stay Strong During Coronavirus Outbreak! Positive Quotes & Uplifting Messages You Can Share to Drive the Isolation Blues Away.

Message reads: Please Accept This Thank-You From Me to Express a Million Thanks to You for Your Work.

Message reads: Thank You So Much for the Difference You Make in the Lives of Your Patients!

Message reads: Thank You for the Amazing Work You Have Been Doing of Saving Lives.

Message reads: Caring Is in Your Blood. Thank You for Everything You Do!

Message reads: Thank You for Doing Such a Wonderful Service in Times of Crisis and Always Being There to Help. Thank You!

Thank You GIFs

Message reads: You Have My Maximum Respect, and I Want to Appreciate You for All the Awesome Things You Do.

Message reads: “A True Hero Isn’t Measured by the Size of His Strength, but by the Strength of His Heart.”

A Thank You may not seem enough at this point but it is important to let them know that you appreciate their work. It is because of their continuous efforts and tireless service that some of us are leisurely at home. So don't budge from saying a few words of gratitude and encouragement to all the Coronavirus workers. We hope our messages and images help you to communicate it to them.