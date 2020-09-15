The coronavirus cases in the country are on a rise and it is indeed a worrying time. Medical workers, nurses, healthcare officials continue to work round the clock to take care of the patients, putting their own lives at risk. A COVID-19 patient who recovered from the disease had a beautiful gift to present to his carers. He offered them a bag of rice which he had grown in his own field. Dr Urvi Shukla from Pune shared a picture of the rice bag offered by the recovered patient on Twitter and it is winning hearts. It is one of the best ways to say Thank You to Coronavirus Helpers.

Since the last six months, doctors, medical professionals, wardboys, other hospital staff are working extra hours for days at large to treat the patients. Dr Shukla mentions this particular patient as was a senior citizen, who was in the ICU for 15 days. The patient was kept on ventilator for 12 days and all his treatment was done for free. But he wanted to express his gratitude to his team of doctors and helpers. He decided to give them what he had, his own grown rice in a field. Dr Urvi Shukla MD posted the picture on her Twitter account and people are touched. They have called it a blessing and thanked the doctors once again for their selfless service. From Spiderman Delivering Groceries to Reader Sending Pizzas to Newspaper Workers, These Instances of Good Samaritans During Coronavirus Pandemic Will Make You Smile With Happy Tears.

Check the Tweet Here:

Senior citizen recovered from Covid 19 after ICU stay of 15 days (out of that 12 days on ventilator). He was a free patient and he wanted to say thanks to treating team. Rice grown by him in his own field. pic.twitter.com/kbPkoyjoYC — Dr Urvi Shukla MD (@docurvishukla) September 14, 2020

Check some reactions from people online:

A Gift of Sweat and Blood

That's best a person can offer. His own sweat n blood and dedication which he puts on field. — Vishal विशाल விஷால🇮🇳 (@vishalkmumbai) September 14, 2020

So Valuable

Such a touching gesture. Nothing is more valuable than this wonderful expression of gratitude 🙏🙏🙏 — Vivek Pai 🇮🇳 (@vivekpai01) September 14, 2020

Best Fee

That is the best fee you will ever get. Lucky you — Dr. Amit Aroskar (@dr_aroskar) September 15, 2020

Lovely Gesture

What a lovely gesture. 👌 — Wanderer 🇮🇳 (@crazyhinduu) September 14, 2020

That's a Blessing

Blessings from kind hearted soul. You are really blessed!!! — आनंद विजय कुळकर्णी (@researchanand) September 14, 2020

Many people are touched by this wonderful offering and called it the most expensive fee the doctors could get. Many others thanked the doctor and the entire medical staff for their continuous work in times of this crisis. It becomes a must that we continue to respect and honour the medical workers as well as other people employed in essential services for their constant service.

