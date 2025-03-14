March 13, 2025, Special Days: March 13, 2025, is filled with cultural, religious, and awareness observances. Holika Dahan and Choti Holi mark the beginning of Holi celebrations in India, symbolising the victory of good over evil with bonfires and festivities. Attukal Pongala, a grand women-led festival in Kerala, involves offering sweet rice to the goddess Attukal Bhagavathy. Phalguna Purnima Upavasa is a sacred Hindu fasting day observed on the full moon of the Phalguna month. In Judaism, the Fast of Esther and Erev Purim precede the joyful festival of Purim.

K9 Veterans Day honours the contributions of military and service dogs. Ken Day celebrates the iconic Barbie doll’s male counterpart. National Good Samaritan Day encourages kindness and selfless acts, while National Popcorn Lover’s Day is a treat for popcorn enthusiasts. On March 13, 2025, in Mumbai, sunrise is at 6:47 AM, and sunset is at 6:48 PM. There are famous March 13 birthdays and birth anniversaries. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on March 13, 2025 (Thursday)

Holika Dahan Choti Holi Attukal Pongala Phalguna Purnima Upavasa Fast of Esther Erev Purim K9 Veterans Day Ken Day National Good Samaritan Day National Popcorn Lover's Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on March 13, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:48 am on Thursday, 13 March 2025 (IST)

6:48 am on Thursday, 13 March 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 6:47 pm on Thursday, 13 March 2025 (IST)

Famous March 13 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

William H. Macy Ron Hubbard (13 March 1911 - 24 January 1986) Tyrone Mings Mohammed Siraj Nimrat Kaur Varun Gandhi Geeta Basra Darbuka Siva Kalvakuntla Kavitha Ajay Singh Chautala Derek O'Brien Denesh Ramdin Coco Gauff Edgar Davids

Death Anniversaries on March 13

Indian film producer Nasir Hussain died on 13 March 2002 (age 75 years) Indian actor Shafi Inamdar died on 13 March 1996 (age 50 years)

