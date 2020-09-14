Google has always celebrated the frontline workers aka doctors, nurses, delivery staff, farmers, teachers, researchers, sanitation workers, grocery workers and emergency services workers, amongst others who are helping battle the coronavirus pandemic and it does the same today. The search engine giant has dedicated its doodle to the people who matter the most in the current situation and are risking their lives to help the world.

Google has earlier dedicated its doodles for each and every coronavirus helpers with unique creations, however today it reminds us again of the tireless efforts made by these coronavirus helpers. Google India shared its Doodle GIF on Twitter and urged us to stay at home while lauding and honouring of all the front line workers who are helping us battle the pandemic.

Amid situations like this, it is immensely important to express our gratitude for all these warriors, who are braving the Coronavirus while putting their health in jeopardy.

Thank You Coronavirus Helpers Google Doodle:

The best way to say thank you to all those on the front lines is by staying at home. Together, we will move past this. ❤️❤️❤️#GoogleDoodle pic.twitter.com/EXSihXojhf — Google India (@GoogleIndia) April 17, 2020

It is important to stay strong during coronavirus outbreak!

