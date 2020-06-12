TikTok 'Hip Hop Harry' Dance Circle Trend Goes Viral! Watch Fun Videos That Will Make You Hum 'Go, Go, Go, Go...' All Day

If you are on TikTok and love to check out some fun dance challenges with catchy songs, then you must check out the latest TikTok's "Hip Hop Harry" Dance Circle Trend. The catchy song "Go, Go, Go," will make hum it all day while doing the Stanky leg dance! TikTok has breathed life into so many songs and the latest one to add to the list is the "Hip Hop Harry" song. The song "Go, Go, Go," has an irresistible bop and its beats are making netizens go crazy. The part of the song only contains lyrics that simply keeps repeating "Go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go." and then asks "Who's next?" but these lyrics are set to get stuck in your head. For those who don't know Hip Hop Harry, it is a live-action program designed to entertain, educate, and inform children. 'Wipe It Down Challenge' Is the Latest TikTok Trend! Videos of Users Transforming Into New Look While Cleaning Their Mirrors Go Viral.

People are captioning these pictures with major nostalgia. For example, "10 year old me at 6:30 when this came on" and "9 y/o Me every weekday at 4:30." The wasn't as popular as it has become now after TikTokers have started making different versions of dance videos with this song playing in the background. Some people even tag their friends when they ask 'who's next' and that way a chain of this fun TikTok dance trend is created. The Hip Hop Harry YouTube has also made someTikTok dance challenge compilations, including a "Stanky Leg Edition." Check out some of the TikTok videos:

Woah

Are You Humming The Tune Already?

Wow

BTW, Hip Hop Harry has tried some TikTok challenges too. The bear has made its own version of popular "Wipe It Down" and "Bored In The House" videos. Isn't it cool?

